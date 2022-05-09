Laredo Fire Department investigates cause of Wetlands fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is continuing to investigate what caused a fire to break out behind a shopping center on Loop 20 Saturday night.

The area is known as the Wetlands, a place where conservationists like C.J Soto try to preserve.

Soto says, “We just need everyone to be aware of these green spaces because every day they are being destroyed. This is the last wetland here in Laredo if you really think about it’s the real last wetland in Laredo.”

He says it’s devastating to know that this massive fire destroyed what was once a treasured green space.

Soto says the wetland area is seven acres; however, some parts were burnt.

“It’s very vulnerable it’s all torn up and burnt it looks bad that’s when people want to come in and develop, we cannot allow that”, said Soto.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the fire was a result of an electrical issue.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department says, “Upon arrival, firefighters encountered found out that live power lines had made contact with the fence line and causing an electrical arc. That caused the fire to spread.”

Oliva says they contacted AEP to disconnect the electricity in the area for a brief moment. This allowed fire crews to go in to safely contain and extinguish the fire.

After hours of battling the flames, the fire was put out close to 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Oliva says the fire department is measuring how much of the land got burned in the four hours.

Soto says he will keep an eye on this area since it’s in a vulnerable stage and he wants to continue to preserve the green vegetation and clear water.

The Laredo Fire Department continues to remind people to be vigilant if they see a fire developing in town and urge the community to call 911 if it’s an emergency.

