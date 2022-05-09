Laredo Fire warns about scam alerts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo firefighters’ union local 872 is letting the public know scammers are using their identity.

Laredo Fire said there are text messages going out offering clothing and other merchandise on their behalf.

They’re advising people who are getting those messages to ignore them.

The union is filling a police report regarding the case.

