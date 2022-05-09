Advertisement

Man killed in Mother’s Day accident on Loop 20

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mother’s Day started with a tragedy as a car accident resulted in one fatality.

The accident happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 300 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Authorities say a Jeep Cherokee crashed into a Volvo Truck.

According to reports, the driver of the Jeep was heading the wrong way on the loop and went head on into the Volvo.

A 28-year-old man identified as Pedro Leyva was pronounced dead at the scene; meanwhile, the people inside the truck were unharmed and were released from the hospital.

The driver of the Volvo showed no signs of intoxication and volunteered a blood sample.

The driver of the jeep will go through an autopsy and a toxicology exam.

