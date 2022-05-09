Rotary Club announces 2022 Paul Harris Fellows

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - TAMIU, the Killam Family, and Sisters of Mercy will be honored by Laredo Gateway Rotary as the club’s Paul Harris Fellows for 2022.

The honor recognizes individuals who meet the high professional and personal standards exemplified by Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary International.

Being a Paul Harris Fellow also acknowledges those who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of a thousand dollars to the program fund.

We caught up with all three representatives of the honored institutions.

Roxanne Palacios says, “The Paul Harris award is one that truly reflects giving to community and how excited are we to be honored alongside the Sisters of Mercy and Killam Development for all they have done alongside us.”

Cliffe Killam says, he is very humbled, honored and it motivates him more to contribute to the community.

And Sister Maria Luisa Vera says she is thankful for the community for giving Sisters of Mercy a home.

The 2022 Paul Harris Fellows event will take place in June at TAMIU’s Student Center ballroom.

