A Summer-like Week of Heat and Humidity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deepening layer of gulf air will bring the likely return of morning clouds that will mix away into scattered afternoon cumulus clouds each afternoon. With the increasing gulf influence, temperatures, while still hot, will be a little lower, mostly in the high 90′s to near 100 during the afternoons. A cap of desert air will still be present higher up, likely preventing thundershowers from the high terrain of northern Mexico from reaching our area.

