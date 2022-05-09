Advertisement

Waterline break reported on Del Mar and Country Club Drive

By Lisely Garza
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 24-inch water line break in north Laredo had some waking up on Mother’s Day with little to no water pressure.

The incident happened at the intersection of Del Mar and Country Club Drive.

The City of Laredo reported it at around 10 a.m. that it would take roughly four to six hours to repair.

Eighteen and a half hours later, crews were still out fixing the break at 4:30 a.m. and the street remained closed.

No word yet on what caused the leak, we’re told most people have had their service fully restored.

