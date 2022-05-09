Advertisement

Webb County Commissioners get a glimpse at Binational Park Project

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Efforts are still underway to bring a Binational River Park to fruition.

During Monday’s Webb County’s meeting, Commissioners heard a presentation on where the Rio Grande International Study Center discussed some of the benefits that could come from such a project, not just economically but ecologically as well when it comes to our water supply.

Melissa Cigarroa with the study center says, “At the heart of it is the ecological restoration of the Rio Grande, and we focus on the Rio Grande because this is our only source of water for both sides. In 19 years, we know that the river will no longer be able to meet the needs for water for both sides, and we need to improve then, the capacity of this river to carry water and also, we need to clean the water that exists there to be able to extend that time.

Cigarroa goes on to say that we need to improve our water source for the sustainability of our community.

The park is expected to stretch 6.2 miles along the Laredo-Nuevo Laredo Border.

City officials are looking to have phase one started by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Webb County Commissioners get a glimpse at Binational Park Project
Webb County Commissioners get a glimpse at Binational Park Project
Female bikers hit the road for Women Riders Month
Female bikers hit the road for Women Riders Month
Driver of SUV taken to hospital after accident on Mines Road
Driver of SUV taken to hospital after accident on Mines Road
Laredo Fire Department investigates cause of Wetlands fire
Laredo Fire Department investigates cause of Wetlands fire