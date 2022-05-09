Webb County Commissioners get a glimpse at Binational Park Project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Efforts are still underway to bring a Binational River Park to fruition.

During Monday’s Webb County’s meeting, Commissioners heard a presentation on where the Rio Grande International Study Center discussed some of the benefits that could come from such a project, not just economically but ecologically as well when it comes to our water supply.

Melissa Cigarroa with the study center says, “At the heart of it is the ecological restoration of the Rio Grande, and we focus on the Rio Grande because this is our only source of water for both sides. In 19 years, we know that the river will no longer be able to meet the needs for water for both sides, and we need to improve then, the capacity of this river to carry water and also, we need to clean the water that exists there to be able to extend that time.

Cigarroa goes on to say that we need to improve our water source for the sustainability of our community.

The park is expected to stretch 6.2 miles along the Laredo-Nuevo Laredo Border.

City officials are looking to have phase one started by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.