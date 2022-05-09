Webb County Sheriff’s Office prepares for the end of Title 42

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As the end of Title 42 inches closer, plenty of law enforcement agencies are preparing for the anticipated surge of migrants headed into the United States.

One of the agencies getting ready is the Webb County Sheriff’s Office who is on standby to help assist other law enforcement entities.

Sheriff Cuellar says, “Our main job isn’t the illegal immigrants as you well know but we have to support our partners. Our federal partners which are border patrol, ICE or anybody else that we help out.”

Title 42 is set to end on May 23rd.

