Webb County Sheriff’s Office sees high vacancy rate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has seen its fair share of officers leave Laredo to pursue career opportunities elsewhere.

The sheriff’s office says it has felt a decrease in officers the past couple of months.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar is reminding people about the pay raise that was approved by the commissioners.

Sheriff Cuellar says, “We’re about one of the highest paying jailers’ correctional officers in the whole country for that matter you know or Texas. If I must say Texas. I think they need to rethink that because this immigration issue when we lose people to other areas to other agencies it’s not something that will be permanent.”

Sheriff Cuellar reminds people wanting to become part of the team or who are currently at the sheriff’s department, they can build their careers within Webb County as well.

