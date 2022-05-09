Advertisement

Woman wanted for aggravated assault

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 28-year-old Angeles Micaela Garcia.

She is roughly five feet, two inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her last known address is the 2300 block of South Martin, Laredo, Texas 78046.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward of $1,000.

