203 undocumented immigrants found inside box trailers

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety along with Border Patrol agents discovered over 200 undocumented people in Webb County as part of Operation Lone Star.

It happened on May 5 and May 6 during two separate human smuggling attempts. A search of two commercial vehicles resulted in the capture of the 203 undocumented people. The men and women were found hidden inside the box trailers without proper ventilation which created dangerous conditions.

All 203 migrants were turned over for processing and the case remains under further investigation.

