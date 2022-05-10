Advertisement

Consulate of Guatemala in Del Rio to offer services in Laredo

The Guatemalan Consulate in Del Rio, Texas offering service in Laredo
The Guatemalan Consulate in Del Rio, Texas offering service in Laredo
By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Guatemalan consulate in Del Rio, Texas is coming to Laredo to offer its services for a two-day stint.

This weekend, the mobile consulate will set up shop at Catholic Charities on Cedar Avenue. They’re inviting all Guatemalan citizens in the area and surrounding region to take advantage of the services, which include passports and identifications..

Zelene Alvarez, assistant consul for the Guatemalan consulate in Del Rio, says, ”It is important [to get these services] because first of all, it gives [Guatemalans] an identification. If they’re involved in any sort of accident, they need to be identified. If they need to go to the bank to cash their check, they need an identification. We know, because of the circumstances, sometimes they cannot get a U.S. government ID, so we’re here to provide a Guatemalan ID.”

Guatemalan mobile consulate in Laredo
Guatemalan mobile consulate in Laredo

Again, those services will available at Catholic Charities located at 1919 Cedar Avenue on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sunday, May 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If people can’t make it to the Guatemalan mobile consulate this weekend, they can always reach them on their social media pages or call the Del Rio office for more information at 830-442-2201.

Do not leave pets or kids alone in hot cars!
