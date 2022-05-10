Consulate of Guatemala in Del Rio to offer services in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Guatemalan consulate in Del Rio, Texas is coming to Laredo to offer its services for a two-day stint.

This weekend, the mobile consulate will set up shop at Catholic Charities on Cedar Avenue. They’re inviting all Guatemalan citizens in the area and surrounding region to take advantage of the services, which include passports and identifications..

Zelene Alvarez, assistant consul for the Guatemalan consulate in Del Rio, says, ”It is important [to get these services] because first of all, it gives [Guatemalans] an identification. If they’re involved in any sort of accident, they need to be identified. If they need to go to the bank to cash their check, they need an identification. We know, because of the circumstances, sometimes they cannot get a U.S. government ID, so we’re here to provide a Guatemalan ID.”

Guatemalan mobile consulate in Laredo (KGNS)

Again, those services will available at Catholic Charities located at 1919 Cedar Avenue on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sunday, May 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If people can’t make it to the Guatemalan mobile consulate this weekend, they can always reach them on their social media pages or call the Del Rio office for more information at 830-442-2201.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.