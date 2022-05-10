Consultant meets with local leaders on medical needs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The challenge to attract medical personal to Laredo continues.

On Tuesday, May 10, medical leaders met with consultants on how to attract, integrate, and retain medical personnel and professionals in Laredo. A few weeks back, city council had voted to hire a consultant to help with this issue.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says the pandemic affected our medically underserved community. “Laredo is not like any other place, we are very specific in our needs. There’s a lot of variables here that will determine how they will address the issue. The first step was to listen to us and we explained what the situation was, we’ve been medically underserved for decades,” Trevino says.

He adds that he will continue to encourage medical professionals to come to Laredo. However, this month marks the last month he will serve as the city’s health authority.

Below is the full interview on the KGNS Digital News Desk:

