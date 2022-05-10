Advertisement

Consultant meets with local leaders on medical needs

By Alex Cano and Ruben Villarreal
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The challenge to attract medical personal to Laredo continues.

On Tuesday, May 10, medical leaders met with consultants on how to attract, integrate, and retain medical personnel and professionals in Laredo. A few weeks back, city council had voted to hire a consultant to help with this issue.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says the pandemic affected our medically underserved community. “Laredo is not like any other place, we are very specific in our needs. There’s a lot of variables here that will determine how they will address the issue. The first step was to listen to us and we explained what the situation was, we’ve been medically underserved for decades,” Trevino says.

He adds that he will continue to encourage medical professionals to come to Laredo. However, this month marks the last month he will serve as the city’s health authority.

Below is the full interview on the KGNS Digital News Desk:

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Police investigating shooting in central Laredo
LPD called out to shooting in central Laredo
Do not leave pets or kids alone in hot cars!
Do not leave pets or kids alone in hot cars!
Do not leave your child inside a hot car
Leaving a child or pet in a hot car could land you in prison
Five acres of Wetland burned
Five acres of Wetland burned