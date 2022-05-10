Fewer Haitian immigrants seen in Nuevo Laredo recently

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While other border cities are seeing a continuous flow of Haitian immigrants, it’s a different story in Nuevo Laredo. Officials there say they’ve seen fewer come in over the last few days.

This after hundreds were seen arriving earlier this month and while it’s not clear where they went, officials say it’s possible many of them could be taking up shelter away from the city.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.