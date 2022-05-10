Five acres of wetland burned says fire department

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More information is coming after several acres of land are damaged during a fire that broke out behind a shopping center over the weekend.

The Laredo Fire Department is reporting that over five acres of land were burned from the fire that began on Loop 20 on Saturday, May 7. The fire was a result of an electrical issue where the power lines came into contact with fence line. The area is known as “the wetlands,” a place where conservationists have been trying to preserve for decades.

Officials are continuing to monitor the area.

