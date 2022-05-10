Advertisement

Gulf Air Holds us Under 100F

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Air from the Gulf of Mexico in the lower atmosphere will be our weather control during the next 2 days. This will be sufficient to hold our temperatures just under 100F, but with the humid air, it will feel like summer. A cap very warm air above the gulf air will make it hard for air to be buoyant enough for thunderstorms to last long enough to cross the river from Mexico tonight. I will watch the radars just in case. Skies will look threatening as thick cirrus are flowing into our skies from the distant storms.

