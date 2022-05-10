Advertisement

Laredo College honors local leaders

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College will honor three local health and safety leaders for their extraordinary work and dedication to our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022′s honorees are City of Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain, City of Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard and City of Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino. LC will also recognize 24 outstanding current and future Laredo College students who have excelled academically.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus in the Kazen Student Center.

