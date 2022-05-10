Advertisement

Laredo man pleads guilty to capital murder of multiple people

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an emotional day at the 406th District Court as the man accused of killing a family of four, two years ago pleaded guilty.

This afternoon, Samuel Enrique Lopez entered a court full of attorneys, and the victims’ family members without a jury present as part of his plea agreement.

The case happened back in April of 2020 when authorities found the bodies of 33-year-old Zayra Martin-Fuentes, 18-year-old Lesly Zarahy Hernandez, 12-year-old Pedro Cruz and two year old Julian Saracho at a home at the 4500 block of Vanessita Court in south Laredo.

Lopez was said to be the boyfriend of 18-year-old Lesley Zarahy Hernandez.

Rene Cantu the attorney for the Mr. Saracho, the husband and father of the victims says he feels that justice was served and is satisfied to have some sense of closure.

Samuel Enrique Lopez pleaded guilty to capital murder of multiple people as well as capital murder of a person under the age of ten.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Police investigating shooting in central Laredo
LPD called out to shooting in central Laredo
Do not leave pets or kids alone in hot cars!
Do not leave pets or kids alone in hot cars!
Do not leave your child inside a hot car
Leaving a child or pet in a hot car could land you in prison
File photo: hospital
Consultant meets with local leaders on medical needs
Five acres of Wetland burned
Five acres of Wetland burned