Laredo man pleads guilty to capital murder of multiple people

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an emotional day at the 406th District Court as the man accused of killing a family of four, two years ago pleaded guilty.

This afternoon, Samuel Enrique Lopez entered a court full of attorneys, and the victims’ family members without a jury present as part of his plea agreement.

The case happened back in April of 2020 when authorities found the bodies of 33-year-old Zayra Martin-Fuentes, 18-year-old Lesly Zarahy Hernandez, 12-year-old Pedro Cruz and two year old Julian Saracho at a home at the 4500 block of Vanessita Court in south Laredo.

Lopez was said to be the boyfriend of 18-year-old Lesley Zarahy Hernandez.

Rene Cantu the attorney for the Mr. Saracho, the husband and father of the victims says he feels that justice was served and is satisfied to have some sense of closure.

Samuel Enrique Lopez pleaded guilty to capital murder of multiple people as well as capital murder of a person under the age of ten.

