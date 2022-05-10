Motorcyclist injured in accident on Loop 20 and Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is rushed to the hospital after being involved in an accident in the Mines Road area.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Mines Road.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 27-year-old man with several injuries.

He was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

No word on the cause of the accident, but the motorcycle was left damaged at the scene.

