LPD: Shooting on Tilden and Chihuahua, one wounded

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is currently at the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Tilden Avenue and Chihuahua Street, right behind Christ the King Church. Police say one person was wounded and is in stable condition.

According to police, the scene is contained and there is no threat to the surrounding areas. As a result of the ongoing investigation, Chihuahua Street has been closed by that intersection. People driving in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

We’ll have more details once they are released.

