Advertisement

LPD: Shooting on Tilden and Chihuahua, one wounded

Shooting reported on Tilden
Shooting reported on Tilden(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is currently at the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Tilden Avenue and Chihuahua Street, right behind Christ the King Church. Police say one person was wounded and is in stable condition.

According to police, the scene is contained and there is no threat to the surrounding areas. As a result of the ongoing investigation, Chihuahua Street has been closed by that intersection. People driving in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

We’ll have more details once they are released.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Texas Railroad Commission concerns
Fewer Haitian immigrants seen in Nuevo Laredo recently
Fewer Haitian immigrants seen in Nuevo Laredo recently
Laredo College honors local leaders
203 undocumented people found inside box trailers
203 undocumented immigrants found inside box trailers