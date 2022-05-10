Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger donation drive happening this weekend

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the largest single-day food drive in the country where people can help stock up the food banks in town.

It’s the 30th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” event and food banks from across the country team up with the U.S. Postal Service. On Saturday, May 14, letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes. The food collected will then go to the South Texas Food Bank and the Laredo Regional Food Bank to help feed families in the our area.

Luis Alfonso Palacios with Laredo Letter Carriers says, “in the past, when we started with the postal reminder card, we collected an average of 10,000 pounds. Then when we started doing the bags, it doubled the amount. It went from 20,000 to 25,000 pounds.”

People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 14.

