Tractor trailer catches fire on northbound lane of I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An 18-wheeler catches fire on I-35 Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened on the northbound lane of I-35 at around 4:30 p.m.

Fire crews responded to exit 12B where a tractor burst into flames.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames before they got to the actual trailer which was carrying alcohol.

No word on the cause of the fire at this moment, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

