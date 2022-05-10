Advertisement

Tractor trailer catches fire on northbound lane of I-35

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An 18-wheeler catches fire on I-35 Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened on the northbound lane of I-35 at around 4:30 p.m.

Fire crews responded to exit 12B where a tractor burst into flames.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames before they got to the actual trailer which was carrying alcohol.

No word on the cause of the fire at this moment, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Police investigating shooting in central Laredo
LPD called out to shooting in central Laredo
Do not leave pets or kids alone in hot cars!
Do not leave pets or kids alone in hot cars!
Do not leave your child inside a hot car
Leaving a child or pet in a hot car could land you in prison
File photo: hospital
Consultant meets with local leaders on medical needs
Five acres of Wetland burned
Five acres of Wetland burned