Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo

By Mindy Casso
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents at the south Laredo station shut down a stash house with several undocumetned people living inside.

The discovery happened on Monday, May 9 when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on North Seymour Avenue.

When agents arrived at the location, the found roughly 60 undocumented immigrants living inside the home.

All of the individuals were medically screened before being processed accordingly.

