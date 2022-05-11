Advertisement

Alexander Bulldogs ready for area round

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After just one round of the playoffs, Laredo is down to a single team left alive into the second weekend of postseason play.

The Bulldogs are looking to take down an old foe as they will face Edinburg Vela in the area round.

It’s been a few years since these two teams met up in the postseason but in their two previous meetings, it’s been the Bulldogs getting the better of the Sabercats.

Granted both have been two to one series with Alexander picking up the wins in 2017 and then when this year’s group of seniors were just freshmen in 2019.

As each new series arrives the Bulldogs know they have to be better on the field to keep advancing and they know there is room to improve.

Andrew DeLeon with the Alexander Bulldogs says, “We’re playing good baseball but not our best, we’re not at our best yet. When we are at our best it’s something special.”

Meanwhile, Gerardo Castillo says, “We just have to try and get on top in the early innings, get more ahead in one, two and three. As long as we play our game, I think we can compete with anyone in the state right now.”

The Bulldogs and Sabercats will go head-to-head Friday at 4:30 for game one with game two coming 30 minutes after. If needed they will play game three on Saturday all from Rio Grande City High School.

