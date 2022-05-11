Advertisement

Alexander track star prepares for state meet

By Gilberto Obregon
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two local track athletes are getting ready for the state meet that is taking place this weekend.

Julian Tijerina from Alexander started the season like no other, beating the same city record he set in the shot-put last year.

During the regional meet, Tijerina finished in third in both the discus and shot-put earning him a spot in the state meet as a wildcard thrower something he says he’s been working on for several years not only for him but for his entire support system.

Tijerina says, “Every kid expects it to make it to state but me last year I came up short in both events I came into this year into this season with a chip on my shoulder where I started off in the beginning of the season. I wasn’t where I really wanted to be so I really had to zone in on practicing working out doing everything I could to make it to state this year.

Tijerina goes on to say that he wants to do this for his family.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

KGNS Sports (5/10/22)
KGNS Sports (5/10/22)
Some of the top senior basketball players came together one more time for a good cause!
Local Stars Come Together for a Good Cause
Asmussen hoping this is finally his Derby to win
Laredoan Hoping this is his Time at the Derby
Longhorns forced into must win mode after 5-3 loss
Longhorns Forced into Must Win Mode