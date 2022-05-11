Alexander track star prepares for state meet

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two local track athletes are getting ready for the state meet that is taking place this weekend.

Julian Tijerina from Alexander started the season like no other, beating the same city record he set in the shot-put last year.

During the regional meet, Tijerina finished in third in both the discus and shot-put earning him a spot in the state meet as a wildcard thrower something he says he’s been working on for several years not only for him but for his entire support system.

Tijerina says, “Every kid expects it to make it to state but me last year I came up short in both events I came into this year into this season with a chip on my shoulder where I started off in the beginning of the season. I wasn’t where I really wanted to be so I really had to zone in on practicing working out doing everything I could to make it to state this year.

Tijerina goes on to say that he wants to do this for his family.

