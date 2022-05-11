Advertisement

Border Patrol prevents over 300 migrants from entering U.S.

By Mindy Casso
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the course of four days, roughly 370 undocumented immigrants were stopped by Border Patrol agents from illegally entering the United States.

The multiple cases each happened at the I-35 checkpoint and all were attempting to come in with the use of tractor trailers.

In three of the cases, a service canine assisted in alerting agents of the individuals inside the trailers.

Each individual, including the drivers in the cases were all medically examined and then taken into custody.

Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo
