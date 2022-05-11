Border Patrol prevents over 300 migrants from entering U.S.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the course of four days, roughly 370 undocumented immigrants were stopped by Border Patrol agents from illegally entering the United States.

The multiple cases each happened at the I-35 checkpoint and all were attempting to come in with the use of tractor trailers.

In three of the cases, a service canine assisted in alerting agents of the individuals inside the trailers.

Each individual, including the drivers in the cases were all medically examined and then taken into custody.

