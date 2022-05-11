CBP officers find 18 million dollars worth of meth during inspection
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers make a million-dollar meth bust at a Laredo port of entry.
The seizure happened on Saturday, May 6 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 tractor trailer to secondary inspection.
The 33-year-old driver from Mexico was hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scraps during the time of the inspection.
After a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers found a total of 413.98 pounds of alleged meth within the trailer.
The drugs had an estimated street value of $18,253,206.
CBP Officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.
