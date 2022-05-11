Advertisement

GEO-run detention center prepares for end of Title 42

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande Detention Center located on Highway 83 south of Laredo is already preparing for the end of Title 42.

The administrator of the GEO-run center, Bobby Thompson says that at the moment they are at 55 percent of their capacity, operating regularly with approximately 300 migrants.

However, he says that they have already prepared more beds in case of a surge.

Thompson says, “It will affect the facility but more of it will go through ICE and the U.S Marshals, so it’s more their plan. We just make beds available and when they need it, they just call us, we tell them what is available based on Covid.  So I know they are having to research how they will be handling but for us our bed capacity stays the same.”

Thompson adds that they continue to implement security measures against the coronavirus.

