Heatwaves been freaking us out!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The official start of summer isn’t until next month, but the Boys of summer are already here in south Texas!

We started our week with hot and humid conditions and it’s going to stay that way possibly until August or until another storm system makes its way to our area.

On Wednesday we started our morning in the 70s and saw a high of 100 degrees.

Now we’ll continue to see nothing but triple digit heat into the weekend and well into next week.

We’ll continue to toggle between a high of 101 and 100.

By next week expect it to get even hotter into 103 or 104.

Just remember we are in the middle of May; we haven’t even begun to feel the peak summer conditions.

The only good thing about summer is that the city pools will be open.

