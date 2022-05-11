Advertisement

Heatwaves been freaking us out!

By Lorena Ibarra
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The official start of summer isn’t until next month, but the Boys of summer are already here in south Texas!

We started our week with hot and humid conditions and it’s going to stay that way possibly until August or until another storm system makes its way to our area.

On Wednesday we started our morning in the 70s and saw a high of 100 degrees.

Now we’ll continue to see nothing but triple digit heat into the weekend and well into next week.

We’ll continue to toggle between a high of 101 and 100.

By next week expect it to get even hotter into 103 or 104.

Just remember we are in the middle of May; we haven’t even begun to feel the peak summer conditions.

The only good thing about summer is that the city pools will be open.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Kobe
Pet of the Week: Kobe
Pet of the Week: Kobe
Pet of the Week: Kobe
Two vehicle crash sends woman to the hospital
Two vehicle crash in south Laredo sends woman to hospital
Alexander track star prepares for state meet
Alexander track star prepares for state meet