Investigation underway after worker falls to his death

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating what caused a worker to fall to his death.

The incident happened on Monday morning at a warehouse at the 2300 block of Moctezuma.

Paramedics arrived and found a man believed to have been in his 50s showing no signs of life.

No word on his identity or the company he worked for at the moment.

The case remains under investigation.

