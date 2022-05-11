Investigation underway after worker falls to his death

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating what caused a worker to fall to his death.

The incident happened on Monday morning at a warehouse at the 2300 block of Moctezuma.

Paramedics arrived and found a man believed to have been in his 50s showing no signs of life.

No word on his identity or the company he worked for at the moment.

The case remains under investigation.

