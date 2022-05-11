Lady Toro prepares for 200 meter race

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Cigarroa athlete is heading to Austin this week.

Emily Loredo will be representing the lady Toros in the 200-meter race but before Loredo got here, she had a season for the history books.

She was a part of the four by 100-meter relay that broke LISD’s record which was previously set by them a couple week before.

On the individual side, Emily got to this spot by winning the area championship in multiple races and after that Loredo came in second place in the regional meet in the 200-meter race with a time of 24.25 earning herself a ticket to Austin where she would get the chance to compete against the best in the state, something Emily says her team had a lot to do with.

Loredo says, “The hard work we all put in because my teammates worked hard, I wanted to work hard as they did and they pushed me. We did not slack off, we did hard workouts, we recovered, we did everything we had to do to be here.

Loredo goes on to say that all her hard work paid off in the end.

