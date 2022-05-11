Advertisement

Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A complaint to the Laredo Police Department regarding an on-duty police officer results in criminal charges.

Forty-nine-year-old Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer turned himself into authorities on May 11 and was charged with official oppression.

The charges stem from a complaint that was made back in April 6, of 2022.

The female who filed the complaint alleges that back in March 19, she was trying to locate her car at the 800 block of Santa Ursula. Officer Hernandez allegedly agreed to help her locate the missing vehicle and drove her using his patrol car.

During the search, the female alleges that Officer Hernandez touched her in a sexual manner over her clothes.

The case was turned over to the Special Investigations Unit and the District Attorney’s Office approved an arrest warrant on May 10th.

Hernandez is on administrative re-assignment pending the outcome of the ongoing internal investigation that is being conducted by the Office of Professional Standards.

