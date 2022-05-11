Police searching for suspects responsible for shooting in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate a shooting in central Laredo that left a woman injured Tuesday afternoon.

Laredo Police officers responded to a shots fired call near Chihuahua and Tilden Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a dark colored Lincoln and a 22-year-old woman who sustained an injury to the back part of her leg.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department believes the people involved might have known each other.

Baeza says, “The people who were involved at the center of the shooting aren’t really working with us right now in this case, so it’s believed that right now that these people are known to one another. For right now we think its an isolated case and luckily nobody really got seriously injured.”

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.