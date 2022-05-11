Advertisement

Police searching for suspects responsible for shooting in central Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate a shooting in central Laredo that left a woman injured Tuesday afternoon.

Laredo Police officers responded to a shots fired call near Chihuahua and Tilden Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a dark colored Lincoln and a 22-year-old woman who sustained an injury to the back part of her leg.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department believes the people involved might have known each other.

Baeza says, “The people who were involved at the center of the shooting aren’t really working with us right now in this case, so it’s believed that right now that these people are known to one another. For right now we think its an isolated case and luckily nobody really got seriously injured.”

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

File photo: LISD students
Registration for the next school year is open for LISD and UISD
Nine-month-old dies as a result of alleged child abuse
Police searching for suspects responsible for shooting in central Laredo
Two vehicle crash in south Laredo sends woman to hospital
Federal agents seize over 18 million dollars worth of meth
CBP officers find 18 million dollars worth of meth during inspection