Local group to protest city’s recent water issues

File photo: City of Laredo waterline break
File photo: City of Laredo waterline break(KGNS)
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of activists will be on the steps of city hall on Thursday demanding answers for the recent water issues the community has been going through as of lately.

The issues stem from the little to no water pressure as well as other water issues that led to the water boil alert.

Organizers are inviting the public to join them in their peacful protest for one hour from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the 1100 block of Houston Street in downtown Laredo.

