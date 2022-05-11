Not as Muggy, Still Hot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The most humid air has moved north through the mid and upper Mississippi Valley. The humidity is not quite as high in our area, and the somewhat drier air will allow heat to radiate to space from the surface more easily. Overnight low temperatures will not be as high, as result. Daytime temperatures will still reach the upper 90′s to near 100 in the slightly drier air.

