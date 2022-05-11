Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Kobe

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is searching for someone to take Kobe home.

Much like the late basketball player, this Kobe likes to jump for joy!

He is about four to five months-old so he is still a puppy and has plenty of energy.

He is pending some of his vaccinations but pet lovers can already put in requests to adopt him.

Now if dogs aren’t your thing, the shelter is also looking for cat lovers to adopt kittens.

For more information on adoption, you can call the shelter at (956) 625-1860.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Heatwaves been freaking us out
Heatwaves been freaking us out!
Pet of the Week: Kobe
Pet of the Week: Kobe
Two vehicle crash sends woman to the hospital
Two vehicle crash in south Laredo sends woman to hospital
Alexander track star prepares for state meet
Alexander track star prepares for state meet