Pet of the Week: Kobe

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is searching for someone to take Kobe home.

Much like the late basketball player, this Kobe likes to jump for joy!

He is about four to five months-old so he is still a puppy and has plenty of energy.

He is pending some of his vaccinations but pet lovers can already put in requests to adopt him.

Now if dogs aren’t your thing, the shelter is also looking for cat lovers to adopt kittens.

For more information on adoption, you can call the shelter at (956) 625-1860.

