Registration for the next school year is open for LISD and UISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As kids gear up for their summer vacation, Laredo Independent School District and United Independent School District are reminding parents that registration for the 2022-2023 school year is open.

Parents can register UISD students online through the Tyler Parent Portal. For LISD, parents can visit the Skyward Family Access Portal. Both sites will guide them though the steps for the registration process.

Emma Leza, the UISD Associate Superintendent says, ”There are some requirements, especially if they are new students into UISD. For example, if they’ve been home schooled and now coming back to UISD, there might be some requirements, but the attendance department will be happy to help them get through the process of enrolling their students.” The full UISD requirements for registration for new students are: proof of residency, picture ID of parent or guardian, student birth certificate, Social Security card, current immunization record and previous school records.

Veronica Castillon, the LISD Executive Director of Communications Department, says, “It’s very important that you bring some required documentation with you. For instance, you need to have your proof of residency that can be in the form of a utility bill. You’ll also need your children’s birth certificates. Later on, you’re going to be asked for proof of vaccination.” The full LISD requirements for all students are: child’s birth certificate, child’s Social Security card, child’s immunization records, child’s withdrawal form/last report card (if applicable), parent’s photo ID, and proof of residency.

If you have any questions about the registration process, you can call UISD at 956-473-6349 or LISD at 956-273-1730.

