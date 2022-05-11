Advertisement

South Texas Food Bank continues to help others despite setbacks

(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The South Texas Food Bank is continuing its efforts to put food on the table for kids, elderly and others who may be in need.

After recent setbacks that include the pandemic, inflation, and the recent delays at the bridge, the organization has had to overcome several obstacles as it continues to carry out its mission.

During Wednesday’s event at the South Texas Food Bank, board members in partnership with H-E-B announced the return of the Empty Bowls fundraiser.

For the past couple of years, the event has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is something that has created major setbacks for the organization.

The food bank has seen less donations coming in and unfortunately more people needing the help.

The organization has worked tirelessly to feed those families struggling with food insecurity.

Erasmo Villarreal, board member of the food bank says it’s been a challenge for them to deal with these situations.

But he alongside with Mr. Solis says no matter the situation the food bank is in, it will still make sure no one leaves empty handed.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held during the month of August and the pre-sale tickets will start during the month of June.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

File photo: School uniforms
UISD will reimplement school uniforms for next school year
File photo: City of Laredo waterline break
Local group to protest city’s recent water issues
Detention center prepares for influx of migrants
GEO-run detention center prepares for end of Title 42
File photo: LISD students
Registration for the next school year is open for LISD and UISD