South Texas Food Bank continues to help others despite setbacks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The South Texas Food Bank is continuing its efforts to put food on the table for kids, elderly and others who may be in need.

After recent setbacks that include the pandemic, inflation, and the recent delays at the bridge, the organization has had to overcome several obstacles as it continues to carry out its mission.

During Wednesday’s event at the South Texas Food Bank, board members in partnership with H-E-B announced the return of the Empty Bowls fundraiser.

For the past couple of years, the event has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is something that has created major setbacks for the organization.

The food bank has seen less donations coming in and unfortunately more people needing the help.

The organization has worked tirelessly to feed those families struggling with food insecurity.

Erasmo Villarreal, board member of the food bank says it’s been a challenge for them to deal with these situations.

But he alongside with Mr. Solis says no matter the situation the food bank is in, it will still make sure no one leaves empty handed.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held during the month of August and the pre-sale tickets will start during the month of June.

