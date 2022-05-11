UISD to discuss disinfecting contract

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Tuesday night, UISD will meet to discuss a contract that was awarded to a company owned by a board member.

Board members say they want to set the record straight and go over how this contract was given.

Questions will finally be answered during the meeting regarding “Disinfect Pro Master”, the company owned by Ricardo Rodriguez who is also a UISD board member.

Almost half-a-million dollars has been paid out to Rodriguez’s company to disinfect over dozens of UISD buildings.

Which includes schools and administrative buildings but members from our community like attorney George Altgeld have questions regarding the contract and believes there was a conflict of interest in the vote.

Backtracking on 2021, the district recommended Rodriguez’s company to disinfect the buildings because of the pandemic; however, UISD say that all legal requirements were met.

Furthermore, it turned out that only two members of the entire board said yes to the deal.

The district says Rodriguez mentioned he was the owner of the business before the vote took place.

Two of the members of the board such as Javier Montemayor and Frank Castillo want to discuss the contract’s approval process and see if any modifications will be made.

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll have the latest about what was discussed during the meeting.

