UISD will reimplement school uniforms for next school year

File photo: School uniforms
File photo: School uniforms(KGNS)
By Lisely Garza
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Even though there are only a few weeks left of school, local school districts are preparing ahead for the upcoming school year.

One change parents can expect is a change in dress code. Uniforms will be reimplemented for elementary and middle school students at United Independent School District.

UISD uniforms will consist of navy, white, and black shirts with collars and sleeves. For bottoms, pants, skirts, and shorts are allowed, and jeans can only be worn on Fridays. In addition, they can wear their school spirit shirts any day of the week.

You may recall, dress code has been a shifting topic ever since virtual learning was a thing during the pandemic. Uniforms were not required when students returned back to on-campus learning. UISD says uniforms will be required for elementary and middle school students starting on the first day of school.

High school students will have their own dress code that does not require dress codes.

As for the Laredo Independent School District, they will also be implementing uniforms in the fall.

