Advertisement

U.S. hopes WWII policy revival can assist Ukraine

“Lend-Lease” protocol was first used as Nazi Germany targeted Europe
The U.S. revitalizes old WWII policy in an effort to send aid to Ukraine faster
The U.S. revitalizes old WWII policy in an effort to send aid to Ukraine faster(Clear for all Gray stations)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden signed the Lend-Lease Act of 2022 into effect Monday, marking the first time the U.S. utilized the policy since fighting Nazi Germany.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) co-sponsored the legislation with a group of bipartisan senators. He said U.S. leaders are trying to respond to Ukraine’s requests for more expedited aid.

“We will provide, weapons, airplanes, ships, whatever our friends and allies need to defend themselves, and cut through the red tape to get it there faster,” Cornyn said.

The Lend-Lease protocol allows the U.S. to provide more military equipment faster to allies by clearing bureaucratic hurdles. Lend-Lease was design by the administration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to help fight Nazi Germany’s aggression, but without sending American troops to Europe.

“Roosevelt, I think, and many of his aides and supporters, hope that if we would give enough aid to Britain and later the Soviet Union, we can avoid entering the war itself,” Florida State WWII Professor Kurt Piehler said. “We don’t necessarily have to fight.”

Piehler said the program worked during WWII for distributing weapons, and he thinks it can work again in Ukraine. But Piehler said the policy did not actually keep the U.S. out of war, which could be an issue again.

“A remarkably efficient program for getting aid to Britain and the Soviet Union,” Piehler said. “One of the things it also meant, it did inch us closer to the war because you had to get the supplies to Britain.”

The Biden administration maintains it will continue to supply Ukraine with equipment – but does not want troops fighting in the war. The administration is pushing for more financial and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

One seat, two incumbents: Republican congressmen face off in West Virginia to keep their job in...
One seat, two incumbents: Republican congressmen face off in West Virginia to keep their job in DC
One seat, two incumbents: Republican congressmen face off in West Virginia to keep their job in...
One seat, two incumbents: Republican congressmen face off in West Virginia to keep their job in DC
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry being sworn in by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Nebraska voters head to polls as a congressional seat remains vacant
Will legal challenges keep the Biden administration from ending Title 42?
Will legal challenges keep the Biden administration from ending Title 42?