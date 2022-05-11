Advertisement

Webb County Precinct Three to start Click It or Ticket Campaign

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 11, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In about two weeks Webb County Constable Precinct Three will start its annual Click It or Ticket campaign.

The office does this every year to promote safety by educating and enforcing the use of seatbelts and child car seats properly.

This campaign is made possible after receiving a grant from the state of Texas.

Chief Deputy Luis Tinajero with Webb County Constable Precinct Three says, the seatbelt law has not been enforced at this level in a while.

Tinajero says once people start getting cited they learn the hard way to always put their seatbelt on when driving.

The Click It or Ticket campaign will run from May 23 through June 5.

