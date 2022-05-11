Workforce Solutions for South Texas hiring events

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Attention all job seekers, Workforce Solutions for South Texas is having several hiring events this month that may interest you. Below are the agencies and organizations that are hiring local talent to fill in their job opening, and the days, times, and locations of each event.

U.S. Border Patrol

Wednesday, May 11 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

1406 Jacaman Rd Suite A, Laredo, TX

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Wednesday, May 11 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

1406 Jacaman Rd Suite A, Laredo, TX

Texas Health and Human Services

Thursday, May 12 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Hiring for: Texas Work Advisor I, Medical Eligibility Specialist I, Hospital Base Worker I

605 US-83, Zapata, TX

LaSalle Regional Detention Center

Thursday, May 12 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Hiring for: Correction Officer/Jailer, Food Service Worker, Registered Nurse

1406 Jacaman Rd Suite A, Laredo, TX

Texas Health and Human Services

Wednesday, May 18 from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Hiring for: Texas Work Advisor I, Medical Eligibility Specialist I, Hospital Base Worker I

1406 Jacaman Rd Suite A, Laredo, TX

For more information on the hiring events contact Workforce Solutions for South Texas at (956) 794-6500.

