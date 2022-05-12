Advertisement

Activists demand change to Laredo’s water

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Activists took to the streets of City Hall as they demanded answers and a change to the city’s water.

This all stems from the recent water issues the Laredo community has been facing ranging from little to no water pressure to the recent water boil advisory.

The event kicked off at the 1100 block of Houston Street in downtown Laredo at 9 a.m.

They are asking officials to provide clean water to the residents of Laredo.

