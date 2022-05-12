Arrest made after threat to United South Middle School

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An arrest is made after individuals made a threat to a local school.

Parents of United South Middle School received a message from the district saying they were notified about a threat made to the school Wednesday night.

The UISD Police Department began its investigation and interviewed individuals about the threat.

Sargent Sergio Garcia said the arrests happened Thursday morning at around 9 a.m.

No word on there identities at the moment.

