CBP’s “Say No to the Coyote” campaign warns migrants about smuggler lies

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Smugglers are lying to you” -- that’s the new message being sent to migrants in Honduras and Guatemala who may be considering taking the dangerous journey to the U.S. border.

The message being sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection is part of a new digital campaign hoping to convince those thinking of using a smuggler, also known as a “coyote,” that they are taking advantage of and profiting from vulnerable immigrants. The ad will reach migrants via mobile devices on social media and other digital platforms. It will direct migrants to a landing page that will show them the harsh realities of the journey, including the fact that smugglers are criminals and that U.S. immigration laws remain in effect.

