City project to cause road closures on Marcella Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An electrical project will cause temporary road closures in central Laredo Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Laredo, a private contractor by AEP will be working on replacing a utility pole at the 5200 block of Marcella Avenue.

As a result, the intersection of Marcella Avenue and Calton Road.

The project is expected to last two hours and the public is encouraged to seek alternate routes and obey all signs in the area.

The project should end at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.