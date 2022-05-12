Advertisement

City project to cause road closures on Marcella Avenue

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An electrical project will cause temporary road closures in central Laredo Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Laredo, a private contractor by AEP will be working on replacing a utility pole at the 5200 block of Marcella Avenue.

As a result, the intersection of Marcella Avenue and Calton Road.

The project is expected to last two hours and the public is encouraged to seek alternate routes and obey all signs in the area.

The project should end at 1 p.m.

Activists demand change to Laredo’s water
