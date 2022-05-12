Despite hurdles, South Texas Food bank continues to help others

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For years it has been the South Texas Food Banks’ mission to help put food on the table for those who may have been facing hardships.

In the past couple of years, the organization has seen its own fair share of hurdles such as dealing with the pandemic, increased inflation and supply chain issues which has only increased the demand for assistance.

John Solis, the president of the South Texas Food Bank Board says it has been a hard journey to continue to serve food to people across eight counties in the state.

Solis says, “We feed hundreds of thousands of people every year. There are children that they are going to sleep hungry every night and that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to prevent that.”

After more than 40 years, the company has been helping Laredoans by helping them have food ready at their table but when the pandemic hit hard two years ago, everything changed.

The food bank says, more people become unemployed, which means more people were asking for help.

Erasmo Villarreal who serves as a board member says the number of people needing help to put on the table has increased significantly, even up to three times the normal amount.

Instead of giving out 900 pounds of product every month, he says that number has gone up to about a hundred-thousand pounds, but it doesn’t end there, they say inflation and border delays have also caused problems.

Villarreal says, “The cost of the food that we buy to give out has increased. Not only has it increased but now the availability of the product has become a problem.”

What used to be a quick phone call to get rice and beans in a matter of days now takes up to two months to have product to give out what’s available.

Despite the many obstacles, Villarreal wants to let the community know that they are ready to help when someone is in need.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.