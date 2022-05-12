Advertisement

Early voting for runoff election starts Monday

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting for the runoff election races starts on Monday.

Democratic and Republican primary races that were left undecided after the March election will be decided come May 24; however, early voting starts on Monday, May 16. 3

It was a tight race for U.S. Representative District 28.

Cuellar and Cisneros will face each other once again.

In Webb County, Cindy Liendo and Ricky Jaime are eyeing for the Commissioner Precinct Four position.

For more information on where to vote click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Carlos Alejandro Tello (left) and Justina Martinez (right) charged with injury to a child and...
Nine-month-old dies following alleged child abuse
49-year-old Jesus Hernandez
Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression
Samuel Enrique Lopez
Laredo man pleads guilty to capital murder of multiple people
Worker falls to his death
Investigation underway after worker falls to his death
Threat made to United South Middle School
Arrest made after threat to United South Middle School

Latest News

Three injured in Dallas hair salon shooting
Early voting for runoff election starts Monday
Three injured in Dallas hair salon shooting
Three injured in Dallas hair salon shooting
Man wanted for allegedly stealing and discharging firearm
Texas Department of Criminal Justice searching for escaped inmate in Leon County