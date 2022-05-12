Early voting for runoff election starts Monday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting for the runoff election races starts on Monday.

Democratic and Republican primary races that were left undecided after the March election will be decided come May 24; however, early voting starts on Monday, May 16. 3

It was a tight race for U.S. Representative District 28.

Cuellar and Cisneros will face each other once again.

In Webb County, Cindy Liendo and Ricky Jaime are eyeing for the Commissioner Precinct Four position.

