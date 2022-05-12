Advertisement

Hot Days, But Not as Humid

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A drier airmass has moved in aloft. It is not originating from the Mexican Plateau, so we are not seeing extremely hot weather. It is a very warm airmass, bringing afternoon heat close to 100F with lower humidity than we have been seeing. The drier air allows heat to escape to space more readily at night, with temperatures lowering into the low 70′s at night.

